Pyramid Technoplast IPO

It will open for subscription on 18 August with a fixed price band of ₹151-166 per share with a bid for a minimum of 90 shares in a lot. The anchor investor allocation will be conducted for a day on 17 August. The packaging company is aiming to raise around ₹139 crore to ₹150 crore through a fresh issue of 55 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale of 32.7 lakh shares. It will close on 18 August and the share allotment is expected to be completed by 25 August.