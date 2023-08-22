Pyramid Tecnoplast IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal on last date of bidding2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Pyramid Tecnoplast IPO GMP today is ₹28, say market observers
Pyramid Tecnoplast IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Pyramid Tecnoplast Ltd opened for subscribers on 18th August 2023 and it will remain open for bidders till 22nd August 20223. This means, investors have just one day in hand to apply for the public issue as bidding for the issue will end on Tuesday evening i.e. today. After trend reversal on Dalal Street, grey market mood has also gone up in regard to the book build issue. According to market observers, shares of Pyramid Tecnoplast Ltd are available at a premium of ₹30 in grey market today.
