Q-Line Biotech IPO allotment to be finalised today. Here's GMP, steps to check status

The allotment of Q-Line Biotech IPO, which opened for subscription on 21 May and closed on 25 May, is all set to be finalised on Tuesday, 26 May. The shares of Q-Line Biotech IPO will make their debut on NSE SME on 29 May.

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Q-Line Biotech is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of reagents, including kits, point-of-care (POC) devices, and consumables, along with the manufacturing and distribution of diagnostic equipment catering to healthcare diagnostic requirements.

Its major manufacturing segments comprise indigenous production of reagents across haematology, clinical chemistry, immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and other categories such as POC devices and rapid tests, as well as the manufacturing and supply of in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), pathology equipment, and related devices.

Q-Line Biotech IPO GMP today The shares of Q-Line Biotech IPO are commanding a strong premium in the grey market. According to Investorgain, the GMP of Q-Line Biotech IPO is ₹115 in the grey market.

This means that the estimated listing price of Q-Line Biotech IPO is likely to be ₹458, which is 33.53% higher than the IPO price of ₹343.

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Q-Line Biotech IPO allotment status The allotment of the Q-Line Biotech IPO is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, 26 May. Investors can check allotment status on NSE and Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt.Ltd — the registrar of the issue.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check the allotment status of the Q-Line Biotech IPO - NSE Visit NSE’s IPO status page: NSE IPO Status Page 2. Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”

3. Choose “Q-Line Biotech” with the symbol “QLINE”

4. Enter your PAN number and application number

5. Click on the “Submit” button

Purva Sharegistry (India) Visit the registrar’s official allotment page: Purva Sharegistry IPO Query Page 2. Select ‘Q-Line Biotech’ from the IPO list

3. Enter either your PAN number or application number

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4. Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Q-Line Biotech IPO details The ₹214.48 crore IPO comprised solely a fresh issue of 62.53 lakh equity shares and did not include any offer-for-sale (OFS) portion.

The proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards working capital needs, repayment of debt, and general corporate requirements.

The IPO was priced in the range of ₹326– ₹343 per share, with one lot comprising 400 shares. Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum of two lots, equivalent to 800 shares.

The company’s promoters own a 92.24% stake, while public shareholders hold the remaining 7.76%. Among the notable public investors are Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani, founder of Carnelian Asset Advisors, with a 2.55% stake, and Calliope Capital Advisors, which holds a 1.37% stake.

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The Q-Line Biotech IPO subscription status was 102 times on the last day. The retail portion was subscribed at 71.44x, the Non Institutional Investor (NII) portion was booked at 145.98x, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion has received 123.94x bidding, according to Chittorgarh.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.