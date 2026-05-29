Q-Line Biotech shares extend gains after listing at a 32% premium on NSE SME; details here

Q-Line Biotech's share price opened at 452 on the NSE SME, up nearly 32% from its issue price of 343, and rose further to 460 during the session, rising more than 34% from its issue price.

Nishant Kumar
Published29 May 2026, 12:10 PM IST
Q-Line Biotech shares extended gains after listing at a 32% premium on NSE SME on Friday, 29 May.
Q-Line Biotech shares extended gains after listing at a 32% premium on NSE SME on Friday, 29 May. (An AI-generated image)

Q-Line Biotech IPO listing: Q-Line Biotech shares made a strong debut on the NSE SME and extended gains further on Friday, 29 May, defying cautious market sentiment.

Q-Line Biotech's share price opened at 452 on the NSE SME, up nearly 32% from its issue price of 343, and rose further to 460 during the session, rising more than 34% from its issue price.

Around 11:50 am, the SME stock was at 447.15, up 30.36% with respect to the issue price.

The healthy listing of the stock followed Q-Line Biotech IPO's strong subscription of nearly 72 times.

Q-Line Biotech IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 62,53,200 shares. Priced at 343, the book build issue aimed to raise nearly 214.48 crore, which the company intends to utilise for meeting working capital requirements, the repayment of certain borrowing, in part or in full, and general corporate purposes.

Also Read | Q-Line Biotech IPO allotment today. Here's GMP, steps to check status

As per the RHP of the issue, Q-Line Biotech is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of reagents, including kits and POC devices, and consumables and manufacturing, importing, distribution and supply of diagnostic equipment for different diagnostic healthcare needs.

Also Read | Autofurnish share price lists at ₹43 on BSE SME, up 5% from SME IPO price

Our company supplies diagnostic equipment and IVD products for different diagnostic healthcare needs since 2013. The core segments of operations of our company in the IVD Industry include clinical chemistry, haematology, immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics and others (POC devices and rapids)," says the RHP.

Its revenue from operations was 232.42 crore for the first nine months of FY26, while profit was 38.69 crore for the period.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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