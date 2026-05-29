Q-Line Biotech shares extend gains after listing at a 32% premium on NSE SME; details here

Q-Line Biotech IPO listing: Q-Line Biotech shares made a strong debut on the NSE SME and extended gains further on Friday, 29 May, defying cautious market sentiment.

Q-Line Biotech's share price opened at ₹452 on the NSE SME, up nearly 32% from its issue price of ₹343, and rose further to ₹460 during the session, rising more than 34% from its issue price.

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Around 11:50 am, the SME stock was at ₹447.15, up 30.36% with respect to the issue price.

The healthy listing of the stock followed Q-Line Biotech IPO's strong subscription of nearly 72 times.

Q-Line Biotech IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 62,53,200 shares. Priced at ₹343, the book build issue aimed to raise nearly ₹214.48 crore, which the company intends to utilise for meeting working capital requirements, the repayment of certain borrowing, in part or in full, and general corporate purposes.

As per the RHP of the issue, Q-Line Biotech is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of reagents, including kits and POC devices, and consumables and manufacturing, importing, distribution and supply of diagnostic equipment for different diagnostic healthcare needs.

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Our company supplies diagnostic equipment and IVD products for different diagnostic healthcare needs since 2013. The core segments of operations of our company in the IVD Industry include clinical chemistry, haematology, immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics and others (POC devices and rapids)," says the RHP.

Its revenue from operations was ₹232.42 crore for the first nine months of FY26, while profit was ₹38.69 crore for the period.



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