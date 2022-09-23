QMS Medical Allied Services IPO: The initial public offering of QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd is going to hit primary markets next week on Tuesday as the public issue is going to open 27th September 2022. The public issue will remain open for bidding till 30th September 2022. The company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹121 per equity share and one lot of the IPO will comprise 1,000 company shares.

Announcing about the public offer, Mahesh Makhija, Promoter cum Chairman and Managing Director at QMS Medical Allied Services said, “As per industry reports Indian market for medical equipment is predicted to grow at much higher rate to $ 50 billion in 2025 from $12 billion in 2021. We strongly believe that we would benefit from growing market size increasing our share. QMS Medical Allied Limited is a growing company in medical device distribution segment. The issue is priced at ₹121 at a P/E multiple of 17x on FY22 EPS of ₹7.11 per share."

Here we list out important QMS Medical Allied Services IPO details:

1] QMS Medical Allied Services IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹121 per equity share.

2] QMS Medical Allied Services IPO subscription date: The public issue will open for subscription on 27th September 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till30th September 2022.

3] QMS Medical Allied Services IPO size: The SME company aims to raise ₹56.87 crore from its initial public offer.

4] QMS Medical Allied Services IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the public issue will comprise 1,000 shares of the company.

5] QMS Medical Allied Services IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allotment is 6th October 2022.

6] QMS Medical Allied Services IPO listing: The IPO is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange.

7] QMS Medical Allied Services IPO listing date: The IPO is most likely to hit Dalal Street on 11th October 2022.

8] QMS Medical Allied Services IPO financials: The Total income of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2022 stood at ₹14,774 lakh, The Company’s Profit after tax for the year ended on March 31, 2022 stood at ₹1,070 lakh. For the last 3 financial years, FY20 – FY22, Company’s Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 41.3% while EBITDA & PAT have grown at a CAGR of 56.6% & 52.2% respectively.

9] QMS Medical Allied Services IPO investment limit: One bidder can apply for maximum and minimum one lot. As one lot comprises 1,000 shares and one share is priced at ₹121, investment in the IPO is capped at ₹1,21,000.

10] Promoter's holding: Per issue share holding of promoters in the company is 100 per cent, which is expected to come down at 73.67 per cent after listing of the public issue.