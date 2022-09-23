QMS Medical Allied Services IPO: Price band fixed. Key details in 10 points2 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 02:14 PM IST
- QMS Medical Allied Services IPO is going to open on Tuesday next week
QMS Medical Allied Services IPO: The initial public offering of QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd is going to hit primary markets next week on Tuesday as the public issue is going to open 27th September 2022. The public issue will remain open for bidding till 30th September 2022. The company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹121 per equity share and one lot of the IPO will comprise 1,000 company shares.