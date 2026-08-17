Q&T Foods IPO share allotment in focus today: GMP, steps to check allotment status online

Share allotment of the Q&T Foods IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, 17 August. The initial public offering (IPO) of bakery products manufacturer and seller concluded with an overall subscription of 1.42 times on Friday, 14 August.

After a strong subscription, investors who bet on the issue await the share allotment, which is expected to be finalised today, i.e., Monday, 17 August.

Successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Tuesday, 18 August, while those who do not receive an allotment will get refunds on the same day. The stock will list on the BSE SME on Wednesday, 19 August.

Q&T Foods IPO was a fresh issue of 22,82,400 shares of ₹26.25 crore at the issue price of ₹115, aggregating to ₹26.25 crore.

Corporate Makers Capital Limited was the book-running lead manager, and Skyline Financial Services Private Limited is the registrar of the issue.

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Q&T Foods is engaged in the business of manufacturing, distribution, marketing and selling of bakery products in many categories, including breads, buns, pizza bases, Kulcha, etc., under the brand ‘American Bakers’ targeted primarily at local consumers.

Its revenue from operations in FY24 was ₹40.22 crore, which increased to ₹4,6.83 crore in FY25, and to ₹54.78 crore in FY26.

Profit for FY24 was ₹1.96 crore, which rose to ₹2.74 crore in FY25, and to ₹5.20 crore in FY26.

How to check Q&T Foods IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the SME IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the BSE website.

How to check Q&T Foods IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct link

Step 2: Select 'Q&T Foods' in the "Select Company" box

Step 3: Fill in either 'DPID, Client ID, Folio Number, CAF number, or PAN

Step 4: Hit the 'Search' button

Your Q&T Foods allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

How to check Q&T Foods IPO allotment status on the BSE? To check Q&T Foods allotment status online on the BSE website, one needs to log in at the direct BSE link and follow the step-by-step guide below:

Step 1: Log in to the BSE link — https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Step 2: Select 'Equity' in the issue type option

Step 3: Select 'Q&T Foods' under the 'Issue Name' dropdown

Step 4: Fill in the application number or PAN card details in the given space

Step 5: Enter the captcha

Step 6: Click on the 'Submit' option

Your Q&T Foods allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

Q&T Foods GMP today According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of Q&T Foods shares on Monday morning was ₹1. Considering the issue price of ₹115, the estimated listing price of the stock is ₹116, a premium of nearly 1%.

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