Quadrant Future Tek IPO allotment date: The Quadrant Future Tek IPO share allotment is in focus as investors and market observers eagerly await the finalisation of share allocation today (Friday, January 10). Investors who applied for the issue can check the allotment status on the Quadrant Future Tek IPO's registrar portal, Link Intime India. Meanwhile, ahead of the announcement of Quadrant Future Tek IPO allotment status, the grey market is showcasing strong buzz about the company shares. According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹190 in the grey market today.

Quadrant Future Tek IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 7, and closed on Thursday, January 9. According to BSE data, the subscription status on the last bidding day was 186.66 times.

The retail investor segment was subscribed 246.94 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors saw a subscription rate of 254.71 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked at 132.54 times.

Investors may review the allocation basis to confirm if they have been assigned shares. This also indicates the quantity of shares allotted in the IPO allotment status. If shares are not distributed, the application process will begin. The shares must be credited to the designated recipients' demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, January 13, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Monday. Quadrant Future Tek IPO listing date is scheduled on Tuesday, January 14 on the bourses.

If you have applied for the Quadrant Future Tek IPO, you can do a Quadrant Future Tek IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Quadrant Future Tek IPO allotment status of your application below:

How to check Quadrant Future Tek IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Visit https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to access the portal of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Choose the IPO from the dropdown list; the name will be available once the allocation process is completed.

Step 3 Select the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN link to check the current status.

Step 4 Indicate whether the application is ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5 Enter the details corresponding to the mode you selected in Step 2.

How to check Quadrant Future Tek IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Check the allotment page on BSE's official site - Online status check for Quadrant Future Tek IPO allotment - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Select 'Equity' from the available options under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the list provided under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, and then press the 'Submit' button.

How to check Quadrant Future Tek IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- Quadrant Future Tek IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Quadrant Future Tek IPO GMP today Quadrant Future Tek IPO GMP today is +190. This indicates Quadrant Future Tek share price was trading at a premium of ₹190 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Quadrant Future Tek share price is indicated at ₹480 apiece, which is 65.52% higher than the IPO price of ₹290.

Grey market activity over the past 12 sessions indicates that today's IPO GMP is positive and anticipates a successful listing. An expert on investorgain.com claims that the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the highest is ₹210.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Quadrant Future Tek IPO details