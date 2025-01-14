Quadrant Future Tek IPO Listing: Quadrant Future Tek shares are set to make their stock market debut today after its initial public offering (IPO) received stellar demand. Quadrant Future Tek IPO listing date is today, January 14. Quadrant Future Tek shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quadrant Future Tek IPO was open from subscription from January 7 to 9 and the share listing will happen today.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the equity shares of Quadrant Future Tek Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities," a notice on BSE said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quadrant Future Tek IPO shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, January 14, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of Quadrant Future Tek IPO listing today, the trends in Quadrant Future Tek IPO grey market premium (GMP) as well as analysts signal a strong debut of shares.

Quadrant Future Tek IPO GMP Today Ahead of the share listing today, the trend for Quadrant Future Tek shares in the unlisted market remains bullish with a strong grey market premium. According to stock market observers, Quadrant Future Tek IPO GMP today is ₹146 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Quadrant Future Tek shares are trading higher by ₹146 than their issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quadrant Future Tek IPO Listing Price Considering the Quadrant Future Tek IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Quadrant Future Tek shares is ₹436 apiece, a premium of 50% to the IPO price of ₹290 per share.

Analysts also expect Quadrant Future Tek IPO listing to happen at a robust premium to the issue price.

“Despite ongoing market volatility, Quadrant Future Tek received overwhelming response from investors across all categories. Considering the market trend and listing of Standard Glass Lining, we are expecting a healthy listing gain over and above 40% of its issue price," said Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research – Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He recommends conservative allotted investors can think of booking profits above our expectations on listing day. While long term investors should consider to “HOLD IT FOR LONG TERM" despite knowing short term volatility post listing and risk in the markets. For non-allotted investors, Tapse advises to accumulate Quadrant Future Tek shares if we get dips post listing due to profit booking attempts.

Abhishek Pandya, Research Analyst, StoxBox noted that Quadrant Future Tek Ltd attracted significant investor interest, with its IPO being oversubscribed 195.96 times.

“Further, it is expected to have a strong debut today with a 50% premium above the upper band price, indicating high investor confidence. Quadrant Future Tek Ltd. is a research-focused company developing advanced Train Control and Signalling Systems for the Indian Railways under the KAVACH project. We recommend that investors who have been allotted shares consider holding their positions from a medium to long-term perspective," Pandya said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quadrant Future Tek IPO Details Quadrant Future Tek IPO opened for subscription on January 7, and closed on January 9. The IPO allotment was finalized on January 10 and Quadrant Future Tek IPO listing date is today, January 14. Quadrant Future Tek shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Quadrant Future Tek IPO price band was set at ₹275 to ₹290 per share. The company raised ₹290.00 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 1 crore equity shares.

Quadrant Future Tek IPO was subscribed by a whopping 186.66 times in total as the issue received bids for 108.26 crore equity shares as against 57.99 lakh shares on the offer, as per NSE data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sundae Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager of the Quadrant Future Tek IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}