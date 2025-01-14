Quadrant Future Tek IPO Listing Live Updates: GMP, analysts signal strong debut of shares on BSE, NSE today

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST

Quadrant Future Tek IPO Listing Live Updates: Quadrant Future Tek IPO GMP signals a strong debut of shares. Analysts also expect Quadrant Future Tek IPO listing to happen at a robust premium to the issue price.