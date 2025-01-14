Quadrant Future Tek IPO Listing Live Updates: Quadrant Future Tek shares are set to make their debut on Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received stellar demand. Quadrant Future Tek IPO listing date is today, January 14, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. Quadrant Future Tek IPO was open from subscription from January 7 to 9. The public issue was subscribed by a whopping 186.66 times in total. Ahead of Quadrant Future Tek IPO listing today, the trends in Quadrant Future Tek IPO GMP as well as analyst signal a strong debut of shares. Stay tuned to Quadrant Future Tek IPO Listing Live blog for the latest updates.
Quadrant Future Tek IPO Listing Live: Quadrant Future Tek IPO was subscribed by a whopping 186.66 times in total as the issue received bids for 108.26 crore equity shares as against 57.99 lakh shares on the offer, as per NSE data.
Quadrant Future Tek IPO Listing Live: Quadrant Future Tek IPO price band was set at ₹275 to ₹290 per share. The company raised ₹290.00 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 1 crore equity shares.
Quadrant Future Tek IPO Listing Live: Quadrant Future Tek IPO opened for subscription on January 7, and closed on January 9. The IPO allotment was finalized on January 10 and Quadrant Future Tek IPO listing date is today, January 14. Quadrant Future Tek shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
