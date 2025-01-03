Quadrant Future Tek IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the Quadrant Future Tek Limited will open on Tuesday, January 07, 2025, for subscription and close on Thursday, January 09, 2025. Investors can bid for a minimum of 50 Equity Shares and in multiples of 50 Equity Shares thereafter. The book build issue proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE, aims to raise ₹290 crore from this initial offer, which is entirely fresh. The company has fixed Quadrant Future Tek IPO price band at ₹275 to ₹290 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quadrant Future Tek IPO GMP today According to stock market observers, company shares are trading at par in the grey market. This means Quadrant Future Tek IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is zero.

Quadrant Future Tek IPO details 1] Quadrant Future Tek IPO GMP: Shares of the company are trading at par in the grey market today, say market observers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Quadrant Future Tek IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹290 crore from this entirely new initial public offering.

3] Quadrant Future Tek IPO date: The public issue will open on 7 January 2025 and remain open until 9 January 2025.

4] Quadrant Future Tek IPO price band: The company has fixed price band of the book build issue at ₹275 to ₹290 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] Quadrant Future Tek IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue will comprise 50 company shares.

6] Quadrant Future Tek IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 10 January 2025.

7] Quadrant Future Tek IPO registrar: Link Intime has been appointed official registrar of the book build issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8] Quadrant Future Tek IPO Lead Manager: Sundae Capital Advisors has been appointed lead manager of the public issue.

9] Quadrant Future Tek IPO listing date: The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE, and the most likely date for share allotment is 14 January 2024.

10] Quadrant Future Tek IPO review: The market capitalization of Quadrant Future Tek IPO is ₹1160. In FY24, the company has reported one per cent YoY dip in revenue and 6 per cent rise in PAT (Profit After Tax). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The net proceeds from its fresh issuance, amounting to ₹149.72 crore, will be utilized to fund the long-term working capital requirements of our Company (Specialty Cable Division); ₹24.37 crore for capital expenditures on the development of the Electronic Interlocking System; ₹23.62 crore for prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of the outstanding working capital term loan availed by the Company; and for general corporate purposes.

Quadrant is a research-oriented company engaged in developing new-generation Train Control and Signalling Systems for Indian Railways that offer rail passengers the highest level of safety and reliability. It also possesses a Specialty cable manufacturing facility with an Electron Beam Irradiation Centre.

The Company has a dedicated Railway Signalling & Embedded System Design centre for the development of Train Control Products and solutions and is working towards the development of aTrain Collision Avoidance System and Electronic Interlocking System under KAVACH as a means of Automatic Train Protection System to enable safety and capacity augmentation in Indian Railways. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under Kavach implementation, the Company received a purchase order on December 12, 2024, from Chittranjan Locomotive Works for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of On-board Kavach equipment in 1,200 locomotives for an aggregate value of ₹ 9,786.06 million (including taxes). Also, on May 01, 2024, the Company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a Government of India undertaking, to define a framework of inter-se cooperation to pursue Kavach opportunities for Railways in India and abroad.