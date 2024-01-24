Qualitek Labs IPO allotment to be out soon; here's how to check status

Qualitek Labs initial public offering (IPO) ended its three days bidding on January 23. The issue had opened for subscription on January 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPO continued receiving strong subscriptions on the final day of bidding. The issue was subscribed 58.19 times at 4:25 pm on the final day of bidding. It received bids for 10.85 crore shares as against 18.64 lakh shares on the offer.

The NII category was subscribed the most, 69.33 times while the retail investor quota was subscribed 37.75 times. The IPO was subscribed 35 percent on Day 1 and 7.86 times on Day 2.

Investors can ascertain the quantity of shares allocated to them by referring to the basis of allotment. Additionally, the allotment status of shares in the IPO can provide information on the number of shares granted. For those applicants who did not receive an allotment, the company will commence the refund process. On the other hand, those who were allotted shares will find them credited to their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start today (Thursday, January 24), for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts today itself.

Qualitek Labs IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, January 29, 2024.

Here's how to check allotment status of Qualitek Labs IPO - If you have applied for the Qualitek Labs IPO, you can do check the allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Skyline Financial Services.

Visit the official website of Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd at https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php 2. Locate the "Check Application Status" section, and from the drop-down menu, choose "Qualitek Labs Limited" (the name will be visible once the allocation is confirmed).

3. Select either the Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

4. Enter your application number, PAN, or DPID as required.

How to check Qualitek Labs IPO allotment status on BSE? Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Medi Assist IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx 2. Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

3. Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

4. Enter PAN or application number.

5. Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

Qualitek Labs GMP today The company's shares were trading at a grey market premium of ₹38, indicating a 38 percent premium versus the IPO price at listing. It has risen from 15 percent to 38 percent, according to market observers.

However, one must note that grey market premium is only an indicator of how the company's shares are performing in the unlisted market and can change quickly.

