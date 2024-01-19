Qualitek Labs IPO subscribed 6.55 times so far on Day 2; check GMP and other details
Qualitek Labs IPO continued receiving strong subscriptions on Day 2 of bidding. The issue was subscribed 6.55 times at 2:45 pm on Day 2 (January 19). It received bids for 1.22 crore shares as against 18.64 lakh shares on the offer.
