Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO : Price band set at ₹401-425 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

Quality Power IPO price band: The Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹401 to ₹425 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Quality Power IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, February 14, and will close on Tuesday, February 18. The allocation to anchor investors for the Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 13. The Quality Power IPO lot size is 26 equity shares and in multiples of 26 equity shares thereafter.

Quality Power IPO has reserved 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Quality Power IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, February 19, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, February 20, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Quality Power share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, February 21.

