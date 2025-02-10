Quality Power Electrical IPO: Maharashtra-based energy transition technology and electrical solutions provider Quality Power Electrical Equipments Limited is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) with a price range of ₹401 to ₹425 per equity share.

Stock market investors can apply for 26 equity shares and then apply for lots of 26 shares.

As of December 26, the grey market premium (GMP) for Quality Power Electrical IPO is at ₹49 per share. With the upper price band for the issue at ₹425, the shares are expected to be listed at ₹474, a premium of 11.53 per cent, according to data collected from Investorgain.com.

Here are 10 things to know from Quality Power Electrical's RHP 1. Quality Power Electrical IPO Key Dates: The public issue is set to open for bidding on Friday, February 14 and will close on Tuesday, February 18. The anchor round for the public issue will be held on Thursday, February 13.

The allotment for the public issue is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, February 19. The Quality Power Electrical IPO is expected to be listed on the domestic stock markets on Friday, February 21, 2025.

2. Quality Power Electrical IPO Offer Type: The company is offering a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for a component in the upcoming IPO. The public issue involves a fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 per share up to ₹225 crore, and the offer-for-sale (OFS) component comprises the issue of 1,49,10,500 or 1.49 crore equity shares.

3. Quality Power Electrical IPO OFS Participants: Chitra Pandyan is the promoter selling stakeholder for the public issue.

4. Quality Power Electrical IPO Objective: According to the RHP data, the company plans to use the proceeds raised from the public issue to pay ₹117 crore for the acquisition of Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Pvt Ltd.

₹27.21 crore will be used to fund the company's capital expenditure requirements for the plant and machinery need segment. The remaining money raised will be used for other strategic acquisitions and general corporate expenses.

5. Quality Power Electrical Reservation: As per the RHP data, the company has decided to allot not more than 75 per cent of the public offer to the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent will be offered to the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and not less than 10 per cent to the retail bidders.

6. Quality Power Electrical IPO book runners: Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd was the registrar to the offer.

7. Quality Power Electrical Business Overview: Quality Power Electrical Equipment Ltd is an energy transition equipment and power technologies firm which deals with clients globally. The company supplies high-voltage electrical equipment and solutions for electrical grid connectivity and energy transition.

8. Quality Power Electrical Financials: The company's net profit for the July to September quarter in the financial year 2024-25 was at ₹50.07 crore. The company's net profit for the financial year ended 2023-24 was at ₹55.47 crore and ₹39.89 crore for the year ended 2022-23, according the the draft papers.

The firm's revenue from operations was at ₹155.73 crore as of the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

9. Quality Power Electrical's Net Worth: Quality Power Electrical Equipment Ltd has a net worth of ₹238.62 crore as of the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

10. Quality Power Electrical IPO Key Risk: Among many market risks, the company derives its majority revenues from the international markets, which contributes to 74 per cent of the firm's sales. Any adverse trend in such markets could have adverse effects on the business, financial condition, results of operations and the firm's cash flows.