Quality Power IPO allotment date in focus today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Quality Power IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd received muted response from investors. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on Quality Power IPO allotment date.

The public issue was open from February 14 to 18. Quality Power IPO allotment date is expected to be today, February 19, and the tentative listing date is February 21. Quality Power Electrical Equipments shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company is expected to finalise the Quality Power IPO allotment status soon. With this, the applicants will come to know whether they have been allotted the shares in the IPO or not.

As soon as the company fixes the Quality Power IPO share allotment status, it will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees and initiate refunds to the unsuccessful investors on the same day.

Investors can check Quality Power IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the Quality Power IPO registrar.

In order to do a Quality Power IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Quality Power IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Quality Power Electrical Equipments Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Quality Power IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Quality Power IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Quality Power Electrical Equipments Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Quality Power IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Quality Power IPO GMP Quality Power Electrical Equipments shares are showing a muted trend in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Quality Power IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹0 per share. This indicates that Quality Power shares are trading at their issue price in the grey market, without any premium of discount.

Given the Quality Power IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Quality Power Electrical Equipments shares would be ₹425 apiece, which is equal to its IPO price of ₹425 per share.

Quality Power IPO Details Quality Power IPO opened for public subscription on February 14, and closed on February 18. Quality Power IPO allotment date is likely to be fixed soon, and the tentative IPO listing date February 21. Quality Power IPO is a mainboard IPO and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Quality Power IPO price band was set at ₹401 to ₹425 per share. The company raised ₹858.70 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 52.94 lakh equity shares worth ₹225 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.49 crore shares amounting to ₹633.70 crore.

Quality Power IPO was subscribed by 1.29 times in total. The issue was booked 1.83 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category and 1.45 times in the Non-Institutional Investors category. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 1.03 times subscription.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Quality Power IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.