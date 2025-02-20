Quality Power IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP ahead of listing, step-by-step guide to check status

Quality Power IPO allotment date: The Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, February 20). The Quality Power IPO allotment process began on Wednesday, February 19. The investors who applied for the issue can check Quality Power IPO allotment status in Quality Power IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India. The Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO opened for subscription on Friday, February 14 and closed on Tuesday, February 18. Quality Power IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 1.29 times, as BSE data.

The share allocated to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed by 1.03 times, whereas retail individual investors (RIIs) experienced 1.83 times subscriptions. The non-institutional investors' quota attracted 1.45 times of total subscriptions.

Quality Power IPO subscription status was 83% on the second day of subscription, as per BSE data. At the end of the first day of bidding, Quality Power IPO was subscribed 62%.

Investors can check their share allotment by reviewing the criteria used for allocations. This process not only reveals whether shares have been assigned but also indicates the number of shares they have received in the IPO allotment results. In cases where shares are not allocated, the company will initiate a follow-up application process. Once allocated, the shares are credited to the demat accounts of the respective recipients, ensuring that investors can hold and manage their shares accordingly.

The initiation of the refund process will start today (Thursday, February 20), for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts today itself.

Quality Power IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, February 21.

If you have applied for the Quality Power IPO, you can do a Quality Power IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Quality Power IPO allotment status of your application below.

How to check Quality Power IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Go to https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to reach the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 From the dropdown menu, choose the IPO; the name will be available after the allocation process is complete.

Step 3 Select the Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN link to check the current status.

Step 4 Indicate whether your application type is ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5 Please enter the details for the option chosen in Step 2.

Step 6 Make sure to fill out the captcha before submitting the form.

How to check Quality Power IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Navigate to the allotment section on BSE's official website - Online status check for Quality Power IPO allotment - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Choose 'Equity' from the options available under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Select the IPO from the list shown under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click on 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, then hit the 'Submit' button.

How to check Quality Power IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit the official NSE website to verify your Quality Power IPO allotment status online - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 Once on the NSE website, select the 'Click here to sign up' option to register with your PAN.

Step 3 Enter your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check for the IPO allotment status on the new page that loads.

Quality Power IPO GMP today Quality Power IPO GMP today is -5. This indicates Quality Power share price was trading at a discount of ₹5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current discount in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Quality Power share price is indicated at ₹420 apiece, which is 1.18% lower than the IPO price of ₹425.

According to the grey market activities observed over the past 13 sessions, the current IPO GMP indicates a tendency towards a discount and anticipates a listing at a discount. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹-5.00, while the maximum is ₹135, as reported by experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

