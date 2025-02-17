Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Quality Power IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Issue subscribed 67% so far. Check latest GMP trends, review, key dates, more

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Saloni Goel, Dhanya Nagasundaram

Quality Power IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Quality Power IPO price band is established between 401 and 425 per share. The subscription period began on Feb 14 and will conclude on Feb 18. Quality Power is involved in the field of energy transition technology and electrical solutions.

Quality Power IPO Day 2 Live Updates: The subscription period for the Quality Power IPO is scheduled from Friday, February 14, to Tuesday, February 18.Premium
Quality Power IPO Day 2 Live Updates: The subscription period for the Quality Power IPO is scheduled from Friday, February 14, to Tuesday, February 18.

Quality Power IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd's initial public offering received a 62 percent subscription on its first day of bidding on Friday. The non-institutional investors' category saw an 82 percent subscription rate, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota was subscribed by 57 percent. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) achieved a 54 percent subscription.

The company, specializing in energy transmission equipment and technologies, raised over 386 crore from anchor investors. Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO, valued at 859 crore, is set to close on February 18. The share price is in the range of 401-425 each.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of equity shares totaling up to 225 crore, in addition to an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.5 crore shares estimated at 634 crore based on the upper price limit. This brings the total size of the issue to 859 crore.

As part of the OFS, promoter Chitra Pandyan is set to sell shares of the company. Pantomath Capital Advisors acts as the sole book running lead manager for the offering.

Stay tuned for more updates 

17 Feb 2025, 10:00:55 AM IST

Quality Power IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Issue kicks off for 2nd day

Quality Power IPO Day 2 Live Updates: The IPO of Quality Power opened for subscription for the second day on Monday. Investors can apply for the IPO till 5 pm today. The issue will close for subscription tomorrow.

17 Feb 2025, 09:44:07 AM IST

Quality Power IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Adity Birla Capital assigns ‘Subscribe for long term’ rating to the IPO. Here's why

Quality Power IPO Day 2 Live Updates: “The company plans to raise Rs. 225 cr. as a fresh issue, with the intent to deploy the funds towards the Mehru acquisition and capex funding. At the upper band of 425/share, the issue is available at a P/E of 31x based on extrapolated earnings of proforma financials. This, according to us, is a fair premium in the context of the company’s growth potential and lean balance sheet. We recommend ‘Subscribe for long-term’ to the issue," said Aditya Birla Capital in the IPO note.

17 Feb 2025, 09:24:15 AM IST

Quality Power IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Key details about the IPO

Issue Opens: 14-Feb-25

Issue Closes: 18-Feb-25

Face Value ( ): 10

Price Band ( ): 401-425

Bid Lot: 26

Issue Size at higher price band ( Cr): 858.7

Market Cap. @ upper price band ( Cr): 3,291.4

Listing: NSE/BSE

17 Feb 2025, 09:10:36 AM IST

Quality Power IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Here's what GMP hints ahead of second bidding day 

Quality Power IPO GMP today is +5. This indicates Quality Power share price was trading at a premium of 5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Quality Power share price is indicated at 430 apiece, which is 1.18% higher than the IPO price of 425.

According to the grey market activities from the past 10 sessions, the IPO GMP is trending downwards today and is anticipated to decline further. The minimum GMP recorded is 5.00, while the maximum GMP stands at 135, as per the experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

