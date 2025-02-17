Quality Power IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd's initial public offering received a 62 percent subscription on its first day of bidding on Friday. The non-institutional investors' category saw an 82 percent subscription rate, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota was subscribed by 57 percent. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) achieved a 54 percent subscription.
The company, specializing in energy transmission equipment and technologies, raised over ₹386 crore from anchor investors. Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO, valued at ₹859 crore, is set to close on February 18. The share price is in the range of ₹401-425 each.
The IPO includes a fresh issue of equity shares totaling up to ₹225 crore, in addition to an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.5 crore shares estimated at ₹634 crore based on the upper price limit. This brings the total size of the issue to ₹859 crore.
As part of the OFS, promoter Chitra Pandyan is set to sell shares of the company. Pantomath Capital Advisors acts as the sole book running lead manager for the offering.
Quality Power IPO Day 2 Live Updates: The IPO of Quality Power opened for subscription for the second day on Monday. Investors can apply for the IPO till 5 pm today. The issue will close for subscription tomorrow.
Quality Power IPO Day 2 Live Updates: “The company plans to raise Rs. 225 cr. as a fresh issue, with the intent to deploy the funds towards the Mehru acquisition and capex funding. At the upper band of ₹425/share, the issue is available at a P/E of 31x based on extrapolated earnings of proforma financials. This, according to us, is a fair premium in the context of the company’s growth potential and lean balance sheet. We recommend ‘Subscribe for long-term’ to the issue," said Aditya Birla Capital in the IPO note.
Issue Opens: 14-Feb-25
Issue Closes: 18-Feb-25
Face Value ( ₹): 10
Price Band ( ₹): 401-425
Bid Lot: 26
Issue Size at higher price band ( ₹ Cr): 858.7
Market Cap. @ upper price band ( ₹ Cr): 3,291.4
Listing: NSE/BSE
Quality Power IPO GMP today is +5. This indicates Quality Power share price was trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Quality Power share price is indicated at ₹430 apiece, which is 1.18% higher than the IPO price of ₹425.
According to the grey market activities from the past 10 sessions, the IPO GMP is trending downwards today and is anticipated to decline further. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹5.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹135, as per the experts at investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.