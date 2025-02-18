LIVE UPDATES

Quality Power IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Issue booked 83% so far. Check GMP trends, key dates, review, subscription status

1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:11 AM IST

Quality Power IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO price band is set at ₹ 401 to ₹ 425 per share. Subscription kicked off on February 14 and closes on February 18. Quality Power operates in the domain of energy transition technology and electrical solutions.