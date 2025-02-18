Hello User
Quality Power IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Issue booked 83% so far. Check GMP trends, key dates, review, subscription status

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Dhanya Nagasundaram

Quality Power IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO price band is set at 401 to 425 per share. Subscription kicked off on February 14 and closes on February 18. Quality Power operates in the domain of energy transition technology and electrical solutions.

Quality Power IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Quality Power IPO price band is established between 401 and 425 per share. The subscription period began on Feb 14 and will conclude on Feb 18.
