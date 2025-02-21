Quality Power IPO listing date is focus. Here’s what GMP signals ahead of stock market debut

Quality Power IPO Listing: The equity shares of Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd are set to make their stock market debut soon after the initial public offering (IPO) of the company saw muted demand. Quality Power IPO allotment has been finalised and the investors now focus on Quality Power IPO listing date which is yet not announced.

The public issue was open for subscription from February 14 to 18. Quality Power IPO allotment date was February 20, and the tentative Quality Power IPO listing date is expected to be February 24, Monday. Quality Power Electrical Equipments shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Investors must note that there is no official notification from the stock exchanges and any announcement from the company about the Quality Power IPO listing date. According to the T+3 listing rule, the Quality Power Electrical shares would have been listed today, February 21. But, if the Quality Power share listing does not happen today, they may list next week on Monday.

Ahead of the Quality Power IPO listing, investors look at the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s what Quality Power IPO GMP indicates:

Quality Power IPO GMP Quality Power Electrical Equipments shares are showing a weak trend in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Quality Power IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that Quality Power shares are trading at their issue price in the grey market, without any premium of discount.

Considering the Quality Power IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Quality Power Electrical Equipments shares would be ₹425 apiece, which is equal to its IPO price of ₹425 per share.

Quality Power IPO Details The bidding for Quality Power IPO began on February 14, and ended on February 18. Quality Power IPO allotment was fixed on February 20, and the Quality Power IPO listing date will be announced soon. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Quality Power IPO price band was set at ₹401 to ₹425 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹858.70 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 52.94 lakh equity shares worth ₹225 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.49 crore shares amounting to ₹633.70 crore.

Quality Power IPO was subscribed by 1.29 times in total. The issue was booked 1.83 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category and 1.45 times in the Non-Institutional Investors category. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 1.03 times subscription.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Quality Power IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

