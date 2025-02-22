Quality Power IPO listing date on Monday. GMP signals positive debut of shares debut despite weak stock market bias

Quality Power IPO: After receiving a tepid response from the Indian primary market investors, Quality Power IPO share allottees eagerly await the Quality Power IPO listing date. The listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Quality Power Electrical Equipments Limited has been declared on 24 February 2025, i.e., Monday next week. BSE's website shows the exchange notice regarding the Quality Power IPO listing date. However, before the Quality Power IPO listing date, the grey market is dropping hints about the positive listing of Quality Power shares. According to stock market observers, shares of Quality Power are available at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market today, which means the grey market expects Quality Power IPO listing price to be around ₹430 apiece.

Quality Power IPO GMP today As mentioned above, today's Quality Power IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) is ₹5, which is unchanged from Friday's Quality Power IPO GMP of ₹5. Market observers believe that Quality Power shares trading at a premium in the grey market is a positive sign. The Indian stock market is reeling under selling pressure after ushering in the new year 2025. They said BSE Sensex ended lower for the thirteenth straight session on Friday last week, which is expected to dent the fancy of Quality Power IPO listing at a high premium. They said that Quality Power IPO listing price can be higher than the premium the grey market shows today, provided there is trend reversal on Dalal Street during Monday's early deals.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Quality Power IPO listing price On what this Quality Power IPO GMP means, market observers said that Quality Power IPO GMP today is ₹5, which means the grey market is expecting that Quality Power IPO listing price would be around ₹430 ( ₹425 + ₹5), which is slightly higher than the upper price band of Quality Power IPO of ₹425.

However, stock market experts said that the grey market is not an ideal indicator of possible listing gain from an IPO. They advised allottees to stick with the conviction they developed after scanning the company's balance sheet. They added that the grey market is non-regulated and has no connection with the company's financials. So, GMP should not be taken seriously, as it involves people who have high stakes in public issues.