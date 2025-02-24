Quality Power IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares in stock market today

Quality Power IPO Listing: The equity shares of Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd will make their stock market debut today after the initial public offering (IPO) of the company received muted demand. Quality Power IPO listing date is today, February 24, Monday.

The public issue was open for subscription from February 14 to 18 and the IPO allotment was fixed on February 20. Quality Power IPO listing date is today, February 24, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Advertisement

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, February 24, 2025, the equity shares of QUALITY POWER ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENTS LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Also Read | Quality Power IPO listing date on Monday. GMP signals positive debut of shares

Quality Power Electrical Equipments shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, February 24, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Quality Power IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s what Quality Power IPO GMP indicates:

Quality Power IPO GMP Quality Power Electrical Equipments shares are showing a bearish trend in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Quality Power IPO GMP today is ₹-10 per share. This indicates that Quality Power shares are trading lower by ₹10 than their issue price in the grey market.

Advertisement

Quality Power IPO Listing Price Considering the Quality Power IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Quality Power Electrical Equipments shares would be ₹415 apiece, which is at a discount of 2.35% to its IPO price of ₹425 per share.

Analysts also expect a tepid debut of Quality Power shares in the stock market today.

“Quality Power IPO managed to receive a decent response from investors, mainly driven by retail investors who bid for 1.82x on the last day of subscription. We believe the decent subscription demand was due to muted market sentiments post witnessing selling pressure in the broader market. Considering the muted market trend and low interest in the offer demand, we are expecting a very flat listing on its issue price,” said Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research – Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd.

Advertisement

He believes Quality Power IPO brings investors a long term investment opportunity to invest in the rapidly growing energy transition and power infrastructure sector and with strong global presence, specialized expertise in HVDC and FACTS technologies, and a diversified high-voltage equipment portfolio position it as a key player in grid modernization and renewable energy integration.

“So we believe Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd is well-positioned to capitalize on India’s evolving energy landscape. Hence, with all attributes we recommend allotted investors to “HOLD” the Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO for long term perspective,” Tapse said.

According to Palak Devadiga, Research Analyst, StoxBox, Quality Power Electrical Equipments shares are expected to list at a premium of 1% above the upper band price.

Advertisement

“The company is valued at a PE ratio of 81.9x on the upper price band based on FY24 earnings, which is lower than its peers. Given its strong financial growth, diverse product portfolio and global customer base, the company is well-positioned to achieve sustained growth within the sector. Therefore, we suggest that investors who have received shares consider maintaining their positions with this outlook in mind,” said Devadiga.

Quality Power IPO Details Quality Power IPO commenced for subscription on February 14, and concluded on February 18. The IPO allotment was fixed on February 20, and the Quality Power IPO listing date is today, February 24. Quality Power shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Quality Power IPO price band was set at ₹401 to ₹425 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹858.70 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 52.94 lakh equity shares worth ₹225 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.49 crore shares amounting to ₹633.70 crore.

Advertisement

Also Read | PhonePe to list on Indian exchanges, prepares to raise funds via public issue

Quality Power IPO was subscribed by 1.29 times in total. The issue was booked 1.83 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category and 1.45 times in the Non-Institutional Investors category. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 1.03 times subscription.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Quality Power IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.