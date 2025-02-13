Quality Power IPO opens tomorrow. GMP, review, minimum investment, other details about upcoming IPO in 10 points

Quality Power IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Quality Power Limited is set to hit the Indian primary market on 14th February 2025 and will remain open until 18 February 2025. The energy company has declared the price band of Quality Power IPO at ₹401 to ₹425 per equity share. With a market capitalization of ₹3,291.38 crore, the company aims to raise ₹858.70 crore from this upcoming IPO, a mix of fresh shares and offers for sale (OFS). Meanwhile, company shares are available for trade in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Quality Power shares are available at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market today.

Advertisement

Quality Power IPO details 1] Quality Power IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, Quality Power shares are available at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market today.

2] Quality Power IPO date: The book build issue opens on 14th February 2025 and will remain open until 18 February 2025.

3] Quality Power IPO price: The energy company has declared the price band of Quality Power IPO at ₹401 to ₹425 per equity share.

4] Quality Power IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹858.70 crore, of which ₹225 crore is expected from the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹633.70 crore is reserved for the OFS route.

Advertisement

5] Quality Power IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue compares 26 company shares.

6] Quality Power IPO minimum investment: As one lot of Quality Power IPO comprises 26 company shares, the minimum amount required to apply for the public offer is ₹11,050 ( ₹425 x 26).

7] Quality Power IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allotment is 19 February 2025.

8] Quality Power IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the initial offer's official registrar.

Advertisement

9] Quality Power IPO Lead Manager: Pantomath Capital Advisors has been appointed lead manager of the book build offer.

10] Quality Power IPO review: The book-build issue's market capitalization is ₹3,291.38 crore. According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of Quality Power IPO, the public issue's net proceeds will be utilised to acquire Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Private Limited, fund the company's capital expenditure requirements, general corporate purposes, etc.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.