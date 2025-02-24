Quality Power Share Price Live Updates: The equity shares of Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd are set to debut in the stock market today, following a lackluster response to their initial public offering (IPO). The listing date for the Quality Power IPO is today, February 24, which falls on a Monday.
The public offering was available for subscription between February 14 and 18, with the Quality Power IPO allotment determined on February 20. Today, February 24, marks the listing date for Quality Power IPO, and the company’s shares will be available on both the BSE and NSE stock exchanges.
Quality Power IPO received 1.29 times subscription on the final day of bidding this Tuesday. The retail individual investors (RIIs) segment was subscribed 1.83 times, while the non-institutional investors' quota saw a 1.45 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion achieved a subscription of 1.03 times.
The company, which specializes in energy transmission equipment and technologies, has raised over ₹386 crore from anchor investors. Quality Power IPO, valued at ₹859 crore, has a price range between ₹401 and ₹425 per share.
Quality Power IPO includes a new issue of equity shares amounting to ₹225 crore, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.5 crore shares priced at ₹634 crore at the highest end of the price range. Consequently, the total size of the issue reaches ₹859 crore. Pantomath Capital Advisors serves as the exclusive book-running lead manager for the offering.
According to Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research – Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd, Quality Power IPO managed to receive a decent response from investors, mainly driven by retail investors who bid for 1.82x on the last day of subscription.
“We believe the decent subscription demand was due to muted market sentiments post witnessing selling pressure in the broader market. Considering the muted market trend and low interest in the offer demand, we are expecting a very flat listing on its issue price," added Tapse.
Trading Members of the Exchange are informed that, effective Monday, February 24, 2025, the equity shares of Quality Power Electrical Equipments Limited will be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange under the 'B' Group of Securities, according to a notice from the BSE.
On this date, Quality Power Electrical Equipments shares will participate in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), starting at 10:00 AM, when trading will commence.
Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO GMP is -10. This indicates Quality Power share price was trading at a discount of ₹10 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current discount in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Quality Power share price is indicated at ₹415 apiece, which is 2.35% lower than the IPO price of ₹425.
According to the grey market activities observed over the past 17 sessions, the current IPO GMP indicates a tendency towards a discount and anticipates a listing at a discount. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹-10.00, while the maximum is ₹135, as reported by experts at investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.