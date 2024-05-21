Quest Laboratories IPO allotment to be finalised today: latest GMP, 4 steps to check status
Investors can check Quest Laboratories IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd website on Tuesday, May 21. Allotted shares will be credited to demat accounts while refunds will be issued for unallotted shares. Quest Laboratories shares will debut on NSE SME on May 23.
Quest Laboratories IPO allotment status: The share allotment status of Quest Laboratories IPO will be finalised today (Tuesday, May 21). Investors who applied for the issue can monitor the share allotment status by visiting the registrar's website, which was handled by Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
