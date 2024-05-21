Quest Laboratories IPO allotment status: The share allotment status of Quest Laboratories IPO will be finalised today (Tuesday, May 21). Investors who applied for the issue can monitor the share allotment status by visiting the registrar's website, which was handled by Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One can use the basis of allotment to determine whether or not you have been allotted shares and how many of them. In the IPO allocation status, the number of shares granted will also be shown. Credit to their demat accounts will be applied to the shares allocated to them. Refunds will be issued to applicants who did not get shares.

If you have applied for the Quest Laboratories IPO, you can do a Quest Laboratories IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Meanwhile, shares of Quest Laboratories will debut on NSE SME on Thursday, May 23.

Steps to check the share allotment status To check the status of share allocation, take the four procedures listed below.

Step 1 Enter your Bigshare link login details directly. https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- Quest Laboratories IPO allotment link

Step 2 Select "Quest Laboratories IPO " from the list of companies.

Step 3 Choose "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 Pick "Search."

Quest Laboratories IPO details You may view your Quest Laboratories IPO on your phone's display or on the computer monitor.

Quest Laboratories IPO size is ₹43.16 crore and the issue is entirely a fresh issue of 44.5 lakh equity shares. Quest Laboratories IPO price band is set at ₹93 to ₹97 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,200 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹116,400.

The company proposes to utilize the net issue proceeds towards funding of capital expenditure for purchase of plant and machinery for expansion at the existing manufacturing facility; funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Shreni Shares Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Quest Laboratories IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Quest Laboratories IPO GMP today Quest Laboratories IPO GMP today is ₹54, according to investorgain.com. This implies Quest Laboratories share price traded at a premium of ₹54 in the grey market.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the present grey market premium, it appears that Quest Laboratories shares will list at a price of ₹151 a share, which is 55.67 per cent more than the IPO price of ₹97.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

