Quest Laboratories IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed over 31 times so far on last day; Check GMP, other key details
Quest Laboratories IPO size is ₹43.16 crore and the issue is entirely a fresh issue of 44.5 lakh equity shares. Quest Laboratories IPO price band is set at ₹93 to ₹97 per share.
Quest Laboratories IPO: The bidding period for the initial public offering (IPO) of Quest Laboratories will end today, May 17. Quest Laboratories IPO is an SME IPO that opened for subscription on May 15.
