Quicktouch Technologies SME IPO Day 1: Check subscription status and GMP signal . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 11:38 PM IST
- A SME IPO of 1,530,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 and a total value of up to Rs. 9.33 Crores is Quicktouch Technologies.
A SME IPO of 1,530,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 and a total value of up to Rs. 9.33 Crores is Quicktouch Technologies. The IPO opened today on April 18, 2023, and will close on April 21, 2023. The issue price of the IPO has been fixed at is priced at ₹61 per share and the minimum order quantity is 2000 shares per issue. The basis of allotment for the Quicktouch Technologies initial public offering will be finalised on April 26, 2023, and the anticipated listing date is May 2, 2023. The registrar for the IPO is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd and the IPO will be listed on NSE SME whereas Share India Capital Services and Khambatta Securities Ltd will be the lead managers to the Quicktouch Technologies SME IPO.
