An SME IPO of 1,530,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 and a total value of up to Rs. 9.33 Crores is Quicktouch Technologies. Priced at Rs. 61 per share, the issue of a minimum of 2000 Shares is the minimum order value. On April 18, 2023, the IPO will officially begin and will end on April 21, 2023. The lead managers of the IPO are Share India Capital Services Khambatta Securities, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar. It is intended that the issue will be listed on NSE SME. The allocated shares will be completed by April 28, 2023, and the basis of allotment for Quicktouch Technologies' IPO will be finalised on April 26, 2023.

The estimated time for Quicktouch Technologies' IPO listing is May 2, 2023, while the exact date has not yet been disclosed. Mr. Gaurav Jindal and Ms. Madhu are the promoters of the company. 50% of the net issue is fixed for retail quota whereas 50% of the issue for NII (HNI).

Information technology firm Quicktouch Technologies Ltd was established in 2013.

On the other hand, A G Universal Limited IPO closed today. It was initiated on April 11, 2023. A G Universal IPO is an SME IPO with 1,454,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10, totalling up to Rs. 8.72 Crores. The price per share for the issuance was ₹60. During its last date of subscription, A G Universal IPO was subscribed 3.36 times, the public issue was subscribed 2.54 times in the retail category, and 3.71 times in the NII category by April 13, 2023 7:30:00 PM. A G Universal IPO is a 1,454,000 equity share initial public offering with a 50% quote for the retail category and 50% for other categories worth 727,000 shares.

Another SME IPO that will shortly be conducted is Retina Paints Limited IPO (Retina Paints IPO). An SME IPO, Retina Paints' 3,700,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 can raise up to Rs. 11.10 Cr. The price per share for the offering is ₹30.On April 19, 2023, the IPO will begin, and it will end on April 24, 2023.

