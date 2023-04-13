Quicktouch Technologies SME IPO to open next week: Key things to know

An SME IPO of 1,530,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 and a total value of up to Rs. 9.33 Crores is Quicktouch Technologies. Priced at Rs. 61 per share, the issue of a minimum of 2000 Shares is the minimum order value. On April 18, 2023, the IPO will officially begin and will end on April 21, 2023. The lead managers of the IPO are Share India Capital Services Khambatta Securities, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar. It is intended that the issue will be listed on NSE SME. The allocated shares will be completed by April 28, 2023, and the basis of allotment for Quicktouch Technologies' IPO will be finalised on April 26, 2023.

