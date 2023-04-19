Quicktouch Technologies vs Retina Paints: Which SME IPO should you subscribe?7 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 10:42 PM IST
- The two SME initial public offerings that have recently opened their subscriptions for investors are Quicktouch Technologies and Retina Paints.
The methodology by which a small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) raises funds from the public by offering shares for the first time on the market is known as an SME IPO (Initial Public Offering). The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) oversees the SME IPO process in India. The firm must fulfil certain requirements, such as having a post-issue paid-up capital of less than or equal to INR 25 crores and a minimum issue size of INR 10 crores, in order to be eligible for a SME IPO.
