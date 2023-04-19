Quicktouch Technologies vs Retina Paints: Which SME IPO should you subscribe?

The two SME initial public offerings that have recently opened their subscriptions for investors are Quicktouch Technologies and Retina Paints. A SME IPO of 1,530,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 and a total value of up to Rs. 9.33 Crores is Quicktouch Technologies. The IPO began on April 18, 2023, and will end on April 21, 2023. The offering is priced at ₹61 per share. Retina Paints' IPO, on the other hand, is a SME IPO with 3,700,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 totalling up to ₹11.10 Crores. The IPO begins on April 19, 2023, and will end on April 24, 2023. The offering is priced at ₹30 per share.