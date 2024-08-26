QVC Exports IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of ferroalloys provider QVC Exports Ltd received robust demand during its subscription period. As the bidding period for the SME IPO now has ended, investors await the QVC Exports IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

QVC Exports IPO opened on August 21 and ended on August 23. QVC Exports IPO allotment date is today, August 26 and the IPO listing date is August 28.

The company is expected to finalise the basis of IPO allotment today and credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors on August 27, while initiating refunds to the unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors who have applied for the issue can check QVC Exports IPO allotment status online through the website of NSE, or the official portal of IPO registrar. Cameo Corporate Services Ltd is the QVC Exports IPO registrar.

QVC Exports IPO allotment status check can be done by following a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are steps to check QVC Exports IPO allotment status:

QVC Exports IPO Allotment Status Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link -https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2] Choose QVC Exports Limited from the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among DP-ID or Application No. or PAN in the Type selection box

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on 'Submit'

Your QVC Exports IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

QVC Exports IPO GMP QVC Exports shares are commanding a hefty premium in the unlisted market ahead of the IPO listing. QVC Exports IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹91 per share, according to stock market experts. This indicates that QVC Exports shares are trading higher by ₹91 than their issue price in the grey market.

Considering the IPO price and the GMP today, the estimated QVC Exports share listing price is ₹177 apiece, which is at a premium of 105.81% to the IPO price of ₹86 per share.

QVC Exports IPO Subscription Status QVC Exports IPO has been subscribed 535.00 times in total. The public issue received bids for 142.18 crore equity shares as against 26.57 lakh shares on the offer, according to the data.

The IPO has been subscribed 418.64 times in the retail category and 596.57 times in the Other category.

QVC Exports IPO Details QVC Exports IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, August 21, and closed on Friday, August 23. The IPO allotment date is today, August 26, and the IPO listing date is August 28. QVC Exports IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares of the company will be listed on NSE SME.

QVC Exports IPO price band was fixed at ₹86 per share. The company raised ₹24.07 crore from the fixed price issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 20.5 lakh equity shares worth ₹17.63 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.49 lakh shares aggregating to ₹6.44 crore.

The net proceeds from the Issue will be utilized primarily for funding of repayment of unsecured loans of the company and working capital requirements.