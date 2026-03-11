Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT IPO Day 1: Issue booked 5% so far. Check GMP, key dates, subscription details

The subscription period for the Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT IPO began on Wednesday, March 11, and will conclude on Friday, March 13. Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT IPO price band has been established between ₹99 and ₹100 per unit.

In the public offering, Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT has allocated 75% of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) and 25% for non-institutional investors (NII).

Raajmarg Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), which is the inaugural public infrastructure investment trust backed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has secured ₹1,728 crore from anchor investors prior to the launch of its ₹6,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday.

Raajmarg InvIT has allocated 17.28 crore units to anchor investors at a price of ₹100 per unit, as stated in an exchange filing last night. The anchor book included a diverse array of institutional investors such as pension funds, insurance firms, mutual funds, provident funds, and alternative investment funds.

Notable investors included the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, Bajaj Life Insurance, Axis Max Life Insurance, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, all of whom made substantial commitments.

Tentatively, Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, March 18, and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, March 20, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, March 24.

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT IPO GMP Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT IPO GMP today is ₹0, which means shares are trading with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT IPO subscription status Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT IPO subscription status is 5% on day 1, so far. The NII portion has been booked 2%, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 8% bids.

The company has received bids for 1,11,60,900 shares against 21,33,33,150 shares on offer, at 11:47 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT IPO details As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust’s IPO total is ₹6,000 crore, which is an increase from the initially proposed ₹5,700 crore indicated in the draft documents submitted in January.

Previously, the NHAI set up Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. (RIIMPL) to function as the investment management firm for the Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust.

The public InvIT aims to leverage the monetization potential of National Highway assets while creating a high-quality, long-term investment vehicle primarily designed for retail and domestic investors.

RIIMPL is a joint initiative effort that includes equity investments from major banks and financial institutions including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, NaBFID, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv Ventures Ltd., HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Yes Bank.

Company details Established as an investment trust focused on infrastructure, Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (“Trust”) has been officially registered with SEBI according to the InvIT Regulations since December 22, 2025. The Trust was created to acquire, manage, and maintain operational road infrastructure assets within India.

Its toll road portfolio features routes such as Gorhar to Barwa Adda, Chilakaluripet to Vijayawada, the Chennai Bypass, Chennai to Tada, and Nelamangala to Tumkur. The Trust receives support from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which operates under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India.

The portfolio of toll roads includes five operational toll road assets developed under the Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) model by the NHAI. These assets are located in the states of Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, encompassing approximately 260.198 km as part of the Golden Quadrilateral network.

