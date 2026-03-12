Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO Day 2: Check subscription status, GMP, price band and other key details

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)-backed Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust entered its second day of bidding on Thursday, March 12. The offer was booked 16% by the end of the first day.

The ₹6,000-crore IPO will close for bidding on Friday, March 13.

According to the red herring prospectus, the InvIT is entirely a fresh share sale of 60 crore shares. Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO price band was set at ₹99 to ₹100 per share.

The company plans to use the funds raised from the IPO for infusion of debt and equity into the project SPV, which shall be utilised for the payment of concession value of the InvIT Assets to NHAI.

Ahead of the share sale, the InvIT had raised ₹1,728 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, including Life Insurance Corporation of India, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

The basis of allotment for Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO will likely be finalised on Monday, March 18, and the listing is expected on March 24. Shares of Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust will list on both BSE and NSE.

In the public offering, Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT has allocated 75% of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) and 25% for non-institutional investors (NII).

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO Subscription Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO was booked 16% at the end of the first day of bidding. The category reserved for institutional investors was booked 20% while the portion for other investors, which includes corporates, retail investors and NRIs, was subscribed 11%.

The public InvIT seeks to monetise national highway assets while offering a long-term infrastructure investment vehicle for retail and domestic investors.

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO GMP Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO grey market premium (GMP) was nil. This means that shares of Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO are trading at par with the offer price.

If the current GMP prevails, Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO listing price could be the same as the issue price.

About Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust is an infrastructure investment trust which is registered with SEBI under the InvIT Regulations on December 22, 2025.

The InvIT will initially hold a portfolio of five toll road assets spanning over 260 km across Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The toll roads comprise five toll roads spanning a total length of 260.198 kms and form part of the Golden Quadrilateral project.

Also Read | Flipkart moves closer to IPO with bank pitches, eyes listing in early 2027

The project SPV proposes to have an exclusive right, license and authority to demand, collect, operate, manage and maintain the toll roads.