Rachit Prints IPO subscribed 13% so far on first bidding day; check GMP, subscription status, more

Rachit Prints IPO launched on September 1 and closes on September 3, priced between 140 and 149 per share. The company specializes in unique mattress fabrics and aims to raise 19.5 crore from the issuance of 13.08 lakh shares.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated1 Sep 2025, 02:06 PM IST
Rachit Prints IPO launched on September 1 and closes on September 3, priced between ₹140 and ₹149 per share. (Company Website)

Rachit Prints IPO commenced on Monday, September 1 and will conclude on Wednesday, September 3. Rachit Prints IPO price band has been set at 140 to 149 equity share, each with a face value of 10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 1,000 equity shares and in multiples of 1,000 shares thereafter.

Rachit Prints Limited specialises in producing unique fabrics tailored for the mattress sector. The company produces a variety of specialty fabrics for mattresses, such as knitted, printed, warp knit, and pillow fabric, as well as binding tape. Additionally, it engages in the trade of comforters and bedsheets.

The organisation operates under a B2B model, supplying printed and knitted fabrics to clients who either resell or manufacture. It produces fabrics for well-known brands such as Sleepwell, Kurlon Enterprises, and Prime Comfort Products.

Rachit Prints also takes advantage of the Ministry of Textiles' Revised Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme, which offers capital investment subsidies to textile firms.

In FY25, Rachit Prints recorded operational revenue of 41.70 crore and a net profit of 4.56 crore, in contrast to revenue of 37.08 crore and a profit of 2.03 crore in the prior fiscal year.

Rachit Prints IPO Subscription Status

Rachit Prints IPO subscription status is 13% on day 1 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 25%, and NII portion was booked 1%. The qualified institutional buyers portion is yet receive subscriptions.

The company has received bids for 1,58,000 shares against 12,42,000 shares on offer on the one bidding day, at 13:44 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Rachit Prints IPO details

Rachit Prints IPO consists entirely of a new issuance of up to 13.08 lakh equity shares, each having a face value of 10. At its maximum price band, the company seeks to raise 19.5 crore.

The funds from the fresh issue, amounting to 9.5 crore, will be allocated for working capital needs, 4.4 crore will be spent on the acquisition of plant and machinery, 1.32 crore will be used for debt repayment, and the remaining amount will be directed towards general corporate purposes.

Khambatta Securities is the exclusive book-running lead manager, and Maashitla Securities serves as the registrar for the IPO.

Rachit Prints IPO GMP today

Rachit Prints IPO GMP today is +21. This indicates Rachit Prints share price were trading at a premium of 21 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rachit Prints share price was indicated at 170 apiece, which is 14.09% higher than the IPO price of 149.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

