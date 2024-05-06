Racks and Rollers IPO allotment to be out today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status
Racks and Rollers IPO allotment status will be finalised today. Investors can check the allotment on the registrar's webpage. Shares will be deposited on May 7, with refunds starting on May 8 for unallocated shares. Racks and Rollers IPO shares will list on BSE SME on May 8.
Racks and Rollers IPO allotment status: The Racks and Rollers IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, May 6). Investors who applied for the initial public offer may view the allotment status on the Integrated Registry Management Services Private Ltd - IPO's registrar webpage.
