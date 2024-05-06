Racks and Rollers IPO allotment status: The Racks and Rollers IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, May 6). Investors who applied for the initial public offer may view the allotment status on the Integrated Registry Management Services Private Ltd - IPO's registrar webpage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today's basis of allotment enables investors to find out if and how many shares they have been allocated. The shares that have been allocated will be deposited into their Demat accounts on Tuesday, May 7. Starting on Tuesday is the refund procedure for those who were not granted shares.

Wednesday, May 8, is when Racks and Rollers shares will list on the BSE SME. Here's how to check the status of your share allotment if you applied. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you applied for the IPO, you may visit the website of IPO registrar Integrated Registry Management Services Private Ltd today to verify the status of your allotment.

1. How to check Racks and Rollers IPO allotment status on registrar's website? Step 1 - Open the registrar's website and log in - https://www.integratedindia.in/

Step 2 - Select 'Racks and Rollers' as the IPO Name from the selection bar that descends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 - Select one of the following: PAN Number, Application Number, or DP ID.

Step 4 - Insert a PAN, application, or demat account number as necessary.

Step 5 - Select the 'Search' button by clicking on it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 6 - You may view the status of your Racks and Rollers IPO allocation on the screen (desktop or mobile).

2. How can one check Racks and Rollers IPO Allotment Status in Demat Account? Step 1 - You can log into your trading or demat account, give the broker a call, or both. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2 - Verify if your account has been credited with the stock.

Step 3 - If the allocation has been received, the credited shares will show up in the Demat account.

3. How can one check the allotment status of Racks and Rollers IPO in bank account? Step 1 - Enter the bank account that you used to make your Racks and Rollers IPO application. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2 - Check out the Tab for Balance. If you got the allocation, the sum will be deducted. The money will be reimbursed to you if your allocation was not received.

Step 3 - An SMS verifying your allocation will be sent to you.

Racks and Rollers IPO GMP today Racks and Rollers IPO GMP or grey market premium is +53. This indicates Racks and Rollers share price were trading at a premium of ₹53 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

After taking into consideration the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the present premium on the grey market, shares of Racks and Rollers are anticipated to list at a price of ₹131 per share, which is 67.95% higher than the IPO price of ₹78.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Racks and Rollers IPO subscription status Racks & Rollers IPO subscription status was 278.82 times, on day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 242.74 times, and NII portion was booked 577.02 times. The qualified institutions buyers (QIBs) were booked 117.86 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

On the first day, the issue was booked 2.98 times, and the second day fetched 32.26 times subscription. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

