Racks & Rollers IPO: Issue fully subscribed on Day 1 on strong retail interest. Check GMP, other key details
Racks & Rollers IPO worth ₹29.95 crore with 38,40,000 equity shares. Proceeds for working capital and general corporate purpose. Basis for share distribution on May 6, listing on BSE SME on May 8. Racks & Rollers IPO GMP at +9, indicating share price trading at ₹87 in grey market.
Racks & Rollers IPO has opened for subscription today (Tuesday, April 30), and will close on Friday, May 3. The IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹73 to ₹78 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. There are 1,600 shares in each IPO lot. 1,600 equity shares is the minimum application size; beyond that, applications will be accepted in multiples of 1,600 equity shares.
