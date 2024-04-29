Racks & Rollers IPO opens on April 30: Check GMP, price band, issue size, key dates, other details
Racks & Rollers IPO price band set at ₹73-78 per share with lot size of 1,600 shares. Racks & Rollers IPO opens on April 30, closes on May 3. Promoters include Khasim Sait, Afzal Hussain, and others. Profit after tax increased by 335.72% between 2022 and 2023.
Racks & Rollers IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹73 to ₹78 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Racks & Rollers IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, April 30, and close on Friday, May 3. Racks & Rollers IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares. Minimum application size of 1,600 equity shares and in multiples of 1,600 equity shares thereafter. The floor price is 7.3 times of the face value and the cap price is 7.8 times of the face value. Bids may be placed for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares, and thereafter, in multiples of 1,600 equity shares.
