Radiant Cash Management IPO: Announcement of share allocation for initial public offering (IPO) of Radiant Cash management Services Ltd can be finalised any time today. As per the tentative schedule of the public issue worth ₹387.94 crore, Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment date is most likely on 30th December 2022. Those, who have applied for the public issue can check Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. Link Intime Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of this public issue and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

However, for more convenience, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment status online.

Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment status check on BSE

As mentioned above, to check one's application status online on BSE, a bidder needs to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Radiant Cash Management IPO;

3] Enter Radiant Cash Management IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment status check on Link Intime

To check one's application status online on Link Intime's website, one needs to login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Radiant Cash Management IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

As per the schedule of the public issue, Radiant Cash Management IPO listing date is most likely on 4th January 2023.