Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment date today. How to check status online

Radiant Cash Management IPO: Announcement of share allocation for initial public offering (IPO) of Radiant Cash management Services Ltd can be finalised any time today. As per the tentative schedule of the public issue worth ₹387.94 crore, Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment date is most likely on 30th December 2022. Those, who have applied for the public issue can check Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. Link Intime Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of this public issue and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

