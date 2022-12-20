Home / Markets / Ipo /  Radiant Cash Management IPO to open this week. Dates, other key details here

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd will open for public subscription this week on Friday, December 23, 2022 till Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The public issue will comprise of a fresh issuance of shares worth 60 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.31 crore shares by the promoters and investors.

The public issue is priced at 94 to 99 per share, as per Chittorgarh. The net proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for funding working capital requirements, capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of specially fabricated armoured vans and general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2005, Radiant Cash Management Services Limited is the market leader in retail cash management services for banks, financial institutions, and organized retail and e-commerce companies in India. The company offers a range of services under this segment consisting of collection and delivery of cash on behalf of its clients from the end user.

Some of its key clients include Axis Bank, Citibank, Deutsche Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, Yes Bank.

The company's promoter David Devasahayam will be selling 1.01 crore shares, whereas Ascent Capital Advisors India will offload 2.3 crore shares by the OFS.

MINT PREMIUM See All

IIFL Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and YES Securities are the book running lead managers to the initial share sale. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the IPO. The shares of the company are proposed to be listed on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on January 4, 2023.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout