Radiant Cash Management IPO to open this week. Dates, other key details here1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 10:38 AM IST
- Radiant Cash Management Services Limited is the market leader in retail cash management services
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd will open for public subscription this week on Friday, December 23, 2022 till Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The public issue will comprise of a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹60 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.31 crore shares by the promoters and investors.
