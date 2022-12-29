Radiant Cash Management IPO: After end subscription, all eyes are now set on Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 30th December 2022. AS per the tentative schedule of Radiant Cash Management IPO, finalisation of share allocation is expected on 30th December 2022 whereas Radiant Cash Management IPO listing date is likely on 4th January 2023. So, those who have applied for the public issue can check their Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of Radiant Cash Management IPO and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

Radiant Cash Management IPO GMP today

According to market observers, shares of Radiant Cash Management Ltd are available at a premium of ₹3 that means Radiant Cash Management IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹3 per equity share. Market observers maintained that Radiant Cash Management IPO GMP at ₹3 means grey market is expecting that the public issue may list around ₹102 ( ₹99 + ₹3) apiece.

Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, bidders can check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at Link Intime website. However, for convenience, they can login at direct BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment status online.

Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment status BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Radiant Cash Management IPO;

3] Enter Radiant Cash Management IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment status Link Intime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Radiant Cash Management IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.