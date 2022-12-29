Radiant Cash Management IPO: GMP, allotment date, how to check status online

Radiant Cash Management IPO: After end subscription, all eyes are now set on Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 30th December 2022. AS per the tentative schedule of Radiant Cash Management IPO, finalisation of share allocation is expected on 30th December 2022 whereas Radiant Cash Management IPO listing date is likely on 4th January 2023. So, those who have applied for the public issue can check their Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of Radiant Cash Management IPO and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

