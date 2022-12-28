Radiant Cash Management IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 08:34 AM IST
- Radiant Cash Management IPO was subscribed just 53% on the last day of the subscription
The initial public offer of Radiant Cash Management Services was subscribed just 53 per cent on the last day of subscription on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The ₹388-crore initial share-sale received bids for 1,45,98,150 shares against 2,74,29,925 shares on offer. The issue, which opened on December 23, had a price band of ₹94 to ₹99 a share for its ₹388-crore public offer.
