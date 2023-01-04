Radiant Cash Management IPO listing date has been fixed on 4th January 2022 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, shares of Radiant Cash Management Services Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. Shares of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd will list on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session and the retail cash management company has informed Indian exchanges that in respect of shares in demat form, necessary corporate action has been executed to have the lock-in period marked in the depository’s records.

According to stock market experts, valuations of Radiant Cash Management IPO is high and there are various other stocks from the segment available at an attractive valuations. The public issue failed to attract investors as well. Experts said that Radiant Cash Management shares may have a 'muted' to ‘discounted’ listing.

Speaking on Radiant Cash Management IPO listing, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Radiant Cash Management IPO was offered at a high valuation and around 80 per cent of the public issue proceeds are reserved for OFS (offer for sale). So, there was not much offered to the retail investors and hence the IPO received cold shoulder from investors. Hence, I am expecting muted debut for Radiant Cash Management shares."

Asked about Radiant Cash Management IPO listing price, Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India said, "As market mood is positive, Radiant Cash Management shares may have a par listing and the public issue may open around its upper price of ₹99 per equity share."

What Radiant Cash Management IPO GMP signals?

According to primary market observers, shares of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd are available at a premium of ₹3, which means Radiant Cash Management IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹3. They said that Radiant Cash Management IPO GMP today signals that Radiant Cash Management share price may open at around ₹102 ( ₹99 + ₹3), around 3 per cent higher from its issue price of ₹94 to ₹99 per equity share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.