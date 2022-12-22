Radiant Cash Management IPO to open tomorrow. Subscribe or not?

Radiant has a leading presence in the retail cash management (“RCM") segment of the cash management services industry in India and is one of the largest players in the RCM segment in terms of network locations or touch points served as of March 31, 2022. Its marquee clients include some of the largest foreign, private, and public sector banks, and the end user of our services include some of the largest e-commerce companies, retail chains, NBFCs, insurance firms, e-commerce logistics players, railways, and retail petroleum distribution outlets.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}